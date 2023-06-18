Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :During this year's Hajj season, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has prepared 185 programs and initiatives for the two mosques.

They include launching the "Serving the pilgrims and visitors is a source of pride for us", harnessing artificial intelligence, and using electronic applications to serve the pilgrims and communicate with them in their own languages as much as possible, to facilitate their journey and enrich their experience.