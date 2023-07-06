General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques inaugurates Hajj Virtues Program for Young Visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Agency for Social, Voluntary and Humanitarian Services at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques inaugurated a program entitled "Hajj virtues for young visitors", under the welcome initiative.

The program aims at providing awareness, guiding and educating young visitors about the virtues of Hajj, and enriching their experience at the Grand Mosque.

The Director General of the General Administration of Social Services, Saud Al-Zahrani, stated that the administration is responsible for taking care of children of pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque through the management of young visitor services. The services include educating and enriching young visitors' experience, in support of achieving the Presidency's development plan of 2024 in welcoming visitors and enriching their experience at the Mosque.

Al-Zahrani also said that the Presidency provides smart bracelets for children, that include parents or companions contact information at the main entrances of the mosque to prevent the risk of losing them. The program also helps them by providing guidance to specific locations at the mosque and public facilities, educating them about the Hajj, prayer and ablution. It also takes part in promoting social initiatives in service of visitors to the mosque and providing awareness and guidance programs to ensure they have an enjoyable experience at the Grand Mosque.