General Presidency For Affairs Of Two Holy Mosques Launches Quranic Bag Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Quran Affairs Department at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has launched the Quranic Bag initiative, through which publications on Quranic studies are made available to those interested in studying and memorizing the Holy Quran.

Director of the Quran Affairs Department Saad Al-Nadawi said that recognizing the importance of the Holy Quran and the guidance it holds, the department has implemented this initiative, which is concerned with Quranic studies, including its interpretations and explanation of its rulings and virtues.

The bag includes a copy of the Holy Quran, a simplified interpretation of the Quran, the book "The Art and Science of Quran Recitation", and a simplified intonation of the Quran.

