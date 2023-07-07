Open Menu

General Presidency For The Affairs Of The Grand Mosque, The Prophet's Mosque Provides More Than 475 Digital Publications

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Makkah, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has provided a number of awareness points and self-services for visitors through interactive screens, it was reported here on Friday.

Ali bin Hamid Al-Nafei, Undersecretary for Intellectual and Knowledge Affairs, explained that the e-book and information have become accessible to all pilgrims using technical methods with multiple options and other programs through which the authority communicates with pilgrims to serve them.

He added that the awareness points are available around the clock in different locations in the Grand Mosque.

Gates 94, 79 and 100 contain more than 475 titles of academic and digital books and various knowledge that a Muslim needs in his daily life throughout the year, he reported, adding that the authority also offers various gifts and publications to visitors, in addition to providing an interactive screen for women.

