General Presidency for Two Holy Mosques Affairs ready to receive visitors to Grand Mosque on Ashura day

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said that all its agencies and departments are ready to receive visitors to the Grand Mosque on the day of Ashura, 10th of Muharram.

The Presidency harnesses all capabilities to receive visitors to the Grand Mosque on the day of Ashura by implementing past service operational plans that proved effective in providing worshipers with a comfortable environment commensurate with the virtue of this great day.

The Presidency's preparations included equipping the Grand Mosque with 9,000 regular and electric vehicles, assigning supervisors at the Mosque's gates to guide visitors, supporting security personnel in organizing the crowds and ensuring smooth movement inside the Grand Mosque.