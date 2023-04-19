General Presidency of Grand Holy Mosque deploys 1,028 employees at gates to serve Umrah performers

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, said that a total of 1,028 employees have been deployed at the Grand Mosque's 118 doors designated to receive visitors and Umrah performers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Presidency, represented by the Gates Department at the Grand Holy Mosque, said that the measure aims at ensuring high-quality services and smooth entry and exit movement of worshippers at the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

Director of the Gates Department at the Grand Holy Mosque, Fahd bin Sharaz Al-Malki, indicated that the Grand Mosque's 118 gates include 3 gates dedicated to the entry of Umrah performers, 68 gates for worshipers, and 50 gates for emergencies to back up the Mosque's 40 internal gates.

Al-Malki noted that the Names and numbers of gates at the Grand Holy Mosque help visitors recognize the entrance gates and facilitate their exit and also help monitors carry out the instructions more efficiently, including the non-entrance of luggage, food, and other prohibited stuff, which help maintain the Holy Mosque clean, and perform the rituals and worship with comfort and tranquility.