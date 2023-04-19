UrduPoint.com

General Presidency Of Grand Holy Mosque Deploys 1,028 Employees At Gates To Serve Umrah Performers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 12:20 PM

General Presidency of Grand Holy Mosque deploys 1,028 employees at gates to serve Umrah performers

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, said that a total of 1,028 employees have been deployed at the Grand Mosque's 118 doors designated to receive visitors and Umrah performers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Presidency, represented by the Gates Department at the Grand Holy Mosque, said that the measure aims at ensuring high-quality services and smooth entry and exit movement of worshippers at the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

Director of the Gates Department at the Grand Holy Mosque, Fahd bin Sharaz Al-Malki, indicated that the Grand Mosque's 118 gates include 3 gates dedicated to the entry of Umrah performers, 68 gates for worshipers, and 50 gates for emergencies to back up the Mosque's 40 internal gates.

Al-Malki noted that the Names and numbers of gates at the Grand Holy Mosque help visitors recognize the entrance gates and facilitate their exit and also help monitors carry out the instructions more efficiently, including the non-entrance of luggage, food, and other prohibited stuff, which help maintain the Holy Mosque clean, and perform the rituals and worship with comfort and tranquility.

Related Topics

Makkah Mosque Ramadan

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

9 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

9 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.