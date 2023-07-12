Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque on Wednesday held the second edition of Giving and Ithra exhibition.

The event will be held for one week from 10 am to 11 pm to introduce and display services provided to women visitors to the mosque.

Assistant to the General President for Women's Affairs at the Prophet's Mosque Dr. Fatima Al-Tuwaijri said that the exhibition aims to highlight most prominent services provided to women who visit the mosque, that the visitor's experience will be enriched by the use of interactive screens and virtual reality, and that information is provided in 10 languages.