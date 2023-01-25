UrduPoint.com

General Presidency Of The Two Holy Mosques Affairs Intensifies Efforts To Serve Visitors Of GHM

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs intensifies efforts to serve visitors of GHM

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque (GHM) and the Prophet's Holy Mosque has intensified its efforts to provide the best services to the worshipers and visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque, as these efforts come in line with the witnessed large number of the visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque.

The General Presidency recruited human cadres to provide a package of services, so that visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque can perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, represented by the Agency for Guidance Affairs, provided several services to worshipers and Umrah performers, mainly guidance throughout the Grand Holy Mosque in different languages to more than 30,000 beneficiaries, 100,000 Zamzam water bottles, 130,000 liters of disinfectants, in addition to sterilizing surfaces with 31,000 liters.

