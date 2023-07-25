Open Menu

General Presidency Of Two Holy Mosques Affairs Launches Women Excellence, Creativity Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

General Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs launches women excellence, creativity award

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :General President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has launched the Women's Excellence and Creativity Award, which aims to reward creativity and empower women.

Dr. Al-Sudais stressed that awards such as this are bound to contribute to the development of employees' capabilities and motivate them to exert more effort to serve the two holy mosques.

