General Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs launches women excellence, creativity award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :General President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has launched the Women's Excellence and Creativity Award, which aims to reward creativity and empower women.

Dr. Al-Sudais stressed that awards such as this are bound to contribute to the development of employees' capabilities and motivate them to exert more effort to serve the two holy mosques.