General Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs receives Indonesian people with hearing problems

Makkah, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Department of Disabled Persons' Affairs of the Agency for Social, Voluntary and Humanitarian Services at the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosques Affairs has received a delegation of people with hearing impairments from the Republic of Indonesia at the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah.

Assistant Undersecretary for Social and Humanitarian Affairs Omar bin Suliman Al-Mahmaadi said the department is ready and keen to provide all necessary support and assistance to help all individuals with disabilities.