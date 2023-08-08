- Home
- Miscellaneous
- General Presidency of Two Holy Mosques Affairs receives Indonesian people with hearing problems
General Presidency Of Two Holy Mosques Affairs Receives Indonesian People With Hearing Problems
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM
Makkah, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Department of Disabled Persons' Affairs of the Agency for Social, Voluntary and Humanitarian Services at the General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosques Affairs has received a delegation of people with hearing impairments from the Republic of Indonesia at the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah.
Assistant Undersecretary for Social and Humanitarian Affairs Omar bin Suliman Al-Mahmaadi said the department is ready and keen to provide all necessary support and assistance to help all individuals with disabilities.