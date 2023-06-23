General Presidency of Two Holy Mosques completes preparations to broadcast translation of Arafat Sermon in 20 languages

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, said that all preparations have been made for the live broadcast of Arafat sermon from Namirah Mosque at the holy site of Arafat in 20 languages.

Al-Sudais added that the sermon will be translated into French, English, Persian, urdu, Russian, Hausa, Turkish, Punjabi, Chinese, Malayo, Swahili, Spanish, Portuguese, Amharic, German, Swedish, Italian, Malayalam, Bosnian, and Filipino.

He also noted that the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Translation Project to translate the sermons delivered at the Two Holy Mosques and Arafat sermon aims at reaching out to more than 300 million beneficiaries around the world via Manarat Al-Haramain Digital Platform.