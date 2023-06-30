Geneva airport staff strike ends after flights scrapped

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Normal service should resume at Geneva airport on Saturday after a rare strike that paralysed flights on Friday was called off when a deal was reached.

More than 130 incoming and outgoing flights were scrapped throughout Friday after staff at Switzerland's second-biggest airport walked out from 6:00 am (0400 GMT) over a wage dispute.

Takeoffs and landings resumed some four hours later as personnel who guide planes on the apron returned to work -- though unionised workers voted to remain on strike, and the action appeared set to run on into Saturday and the start of the busy summer holiday season.

However, an agreement was struck in the evening that brought the strikes to an immediate end.

"Geneva airport is delighted that an agreement satisfactory to all parties has been reached," it said in a statement.

"The strike was definitively lifted as soon as the agreement was signed.

"Geneva airport can therefore confirm that airport operations on July 1, the key date for holiday departures, can take place as planned," though it warned passengers to check with their airlines for knock-on repercussions caused by Friday's disruption.

Geneva airport is a key hub for budget carrier easyJet and mostly serves destinations in Europe but also has air links with North America, the middle East, North Africa, Beijing and Addis Ababa.

In 2022, more than 14 million passengers travelled through the airport, according to official figures.

- Strike 'last option' - The strike was called after the airport's board approved on Thursday a new wage policy contested by staff.

Pierre Bernheim, chairman of the board, said the airport's low growth forecasts meant it could "no longer afford to have automatic annual" salary increases.

But a deal was reached which gives the parties one year to find an agreement on how the salary reforms will be implemented before they come into force in 2025.

Earlier, dozens of workers picketed in front of the airport's main entrance.

Passengers stood in long queues inside and outside the airport.

Police and security staff were posted in front of the terminal and only passengers for flights scheduled for after the initial strike period were been allowed inside.

It was the first-ever strike by staff directly employed by the airport -- as opposed to subcontractors -- in its 104-year history.

"In Switzerland strikes are very rare" as they may be called only after a process of consultations, said Claire Pellegrin, head of the airport staff commission.

"It's the last option that we never thought we'd get to," she added.

The aviation industry has been keen to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen at European airports last year.

The sector struggled to cope with a surge in travel as it was severely understaffed after laying off thousands during the Covid pandemic.

Passengers faced huge lines, misplaced luggage and flight delays.

Other European airports and airlines have also faced strikes by staff.