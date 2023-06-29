Open Menu

Geneva Airport Strike To Ground Flights Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Flights at Geneva's international airport will be grounded for four hours on Friday morning due to a workers' strike, affecting thousands of passengers at the start of summer travel season.

The strike was called after the airport's board approved on Thursday a new wage policy contested by staff.

There will be no flights between 6:00 am and 10:00 am (0400 GMT and 0800 GMT), affecting some 8,000 passengers, according to airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat.

"Based on this information, airlines will decide whether to maintain, cancel or delay their flights," Jeannerat told AFP.

Nearly 6.8 million passengers used the airport between January and May, according to official statistics.

The aviation industry has been keen to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen at European airports last year.

The sector struggled to cope with a surge in travel as it was severely understaffed after laying off thousands during the Covid pandemic.

Passengers faced huge lines, misplaced luggage and flight delays.

Other European airports and airlines have also faced worker strikes.

