UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Geneva Auto Show 2021 Cancelled Over Virus Crisis: Organisers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Geneva auto show 2021 cancelled over virus crisis: organisers

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The annual Geneva International Motor Show was cancelled earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and organisers said Monday they were also scrapping the 2021 edition as the auto industry reels from the crisis.

The executive committee of the foundation that organises the Geneva International Motor Show, usually a major event on the auto industry Calendar, said that after polling exhibitors, it had "given up the idea to organise a 2021 edition".

"A majority of exhibitors have said they probably will not participate in a 2021 edition and that they would prefer taking part in a 2022 edition," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Geneva Event From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

56 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

1 hour ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Forest in Fatehjang to be developed as national pa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.