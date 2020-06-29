Geneva auto show 2021 cancelled over virus crisis: organisers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The annual Geneva International Motor Show was cancelled earlier this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and organisers said Monday they were also scrapping the 2021 edition as the auto industry reels from the crisis.

The executive committee of the foundation that organises the Geneva International Motor Show, usually a major event on the auto industry Calendar, said that after polling exhibitors, it had "given up the idea to organise a 2021 edition".

"A majority of exhibitors have said they probably will not participate in a 2021 edition and that they would prefer taking part in a 2022 edition," it said in a statement.