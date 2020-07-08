(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Ambassador Geng Shuang has assumed charge as Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations (UN) in New York.

Geng, the 30th spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry from September 26, 2016 to June 5, 2020, submitted his credentials at the United Nations Secretariat and officially started his tenure as Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations.

Born in 1973, Geng has been carrying out diplomatic missions for more than 20 years. He has been the deputy director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Information since 2016 and has also worked for the ministry's Department of International Economic Affairs, the Chinese Embassy in the US and the Permanent Mission of China to the UN.