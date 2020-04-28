UrduPoint.com
Genoa Bridge 'completion' Offers Ray Of Hope For Italy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Genoa, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A final section of a new bridge in Genoa, built after a deadly 2018 motorway collapse, was to be slotted into place Tuesday, providing a much-needed symbol of renewal for coronavirus-hit Italy.

Construction of the gleaming structure in northern Italy's coastal Liguria region has continued night and day throughout a national lockdown as the country has battled a virus that has officially killed nearly 27,000 people.

Sirens will sound as the last vast section of deck is put in place and one side of the Polcevera valley is finally reconnected with the other, in a rare success story during Italy's worst crisis since World War II.

"Updates on the construction -- piece by piece, deck by deck, pillars and so on -- have become almost essential for many Italians," the Corriere della Sera wrote last Monday.

"They've allowed them to imagine a fresh start, allowed them to be proud."Genoa's Morandi highway collapsed during heavy rain on August 14, 2018, hurling dozens of cars and several trucks onto railway tracks below and killing 43 people.

The bridge had been riddled with structural problems for decades, leading to expensive maintenance, and its collapse threw the spotlight on Italy's creaking infrastructure.

