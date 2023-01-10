Geological survey registers 4.6 magnitude quake in the Red Sea, Report

Jeddah, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Seismic Network of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has recorded an earth quake measuring 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale in the mid-Red Sea at 8:31 on Monday evening, located at 152 km south west of Jazan at a depth of 21.5 km.

Tareq Abalkhail, the official spokesman of SGS, attributed the quake to the pulling forces in the gully region of mid-Red Sea which is exposed to openness as a result of the divergence of the African tectonic plate from the Arabian one, causing seismic activity.

He added that the quake, which is located far away from the Saudi coasts, have no losses on the Saudi side.