UrduPoint.com

Geological Survey Registers 4.6 Magnitude Quake In The Red Sea, Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Geological survey registers 4.6 magnitude quake in the Red Sea, Report

Jeddah, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Seismic Network of the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) has recorded an earth quake measuring 4.6 magnitude on Richter scale in the mid-Red Sea at 8:31 on Monday evening, located at 152 km south west of Jazan at a depth of 21.5 km.

Tareq Abalkhail, the official spokesman of SGS, attributed the quake to the pulling forces in the gully region of mid-Red Sea which is exposed to openness as a result of the divergence of the African tectonic plate from the Arabian one, causing seismic activity.

He added that the quake, which is located far away from the Saudi coasts, have no losses on the Saudi side.

Related Topics

Saudi From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

9 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

9 hours ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.