George Blake: The Spy Who Stayed Out In The Cold

Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :George Blake, who died Saturday in Moscow aged 98, was a British Cold War spy and Soviet double agent who spent half his life in Russia after dramatically escaping jail in London.

The last surviving member of a notorious generation of British defectors, Blake was seen as one of the West's most damaging traitors and claimed to have betrayed hundreds of agents to the KGB.

The bearded spy, however, trod a very different path to becoming a Soviet agent than that taken by the establishment insiders of the infamous Cambridge spy ring: Kim Philby, Donald Maclean and Anthony Burgess, all recruited while at the British city's prestigious university.

Born George Behar in the Netherlands in 1922 to a Dutch mother and Egyptian Jewish father, who was a British subject, he led a peripatetic youth that took him through Cairo and into the Dutch World War II resistance before joining Britain's MI6.

