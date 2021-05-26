UrduPoint.com
George Floyd Brother Meets Biden, Wants 'laws To Protect People Of Color'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

George Floyd brother meets Biden, wants 'laws to protect people of color'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's younger brother, met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday and called for "federal laws to protect people of color."Philonise Floyd and other members of the family met privately with the president on the first anniversary of George Floyd's May 25, 2020 murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

"If you can make Federal laws to protect the bird, the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color," Philonise Floyd said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

