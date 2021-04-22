George Floyd case may spark US police reform, but hurdles remain

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The conviction of a white officer for George Floyd's murder raised hopes Wednesday in the Black community of a historic turning point in US justice, but the police killing of another African American cast a shadow over prospects for change.

Derek Chauvin, led from a Minneapolis courtroom in handcuffs Tuesday after being found guilty of all charges, faces up to 40 years in prison for killing Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed man's neck for more than nine minutes.

The crime was recorded by a bystander whose video shocked the world, triggering mass protests across the United States and beyond, while also prompting a national reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.

"But only with the passage of time will we know if the guilty verdict in the trial... is the start of something that will truly change America and the experience of Black Americans," Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd, the family's most outspoken member, wrote in a Washington Post opinion column.

"It's up to all of us to build on this moment." At the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd was killed, now a makeshift memorial, resident Helena Sere was "overwhelmed" in the aftermath of the guilty verdict but felt it stopped short of justice for Floyd.

"Justice would be being able to bring him back," the 40-something African American told AFP. "But I would say the officer was made accountable for his actions, and I hope that's the beginning of change." But with Sere and other Americans expressing relief that a rogue officer faced his due -- and as President Joe Biden said the conviction could mark "a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America" -- another instance emerged of police using lethal force.

Authorities in Ohio released body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting a 16-year-old Black girl, Ma'Khia Bryant, who appeared to be lunging with a knife at another girl.

"As we breathed a collective sigh of relief today, a community in Columbus felt the sting of another police shooting," the Floyd family's lawyer Ben Crump tweeted Tuesday.

Police in Ohio's largest city urged against a rush to judgment in the case, in which an officer shot Bryant 11 seconds after exiting his car.

"Deadly force can be the response the officer gives" when they are confronted with someone employing such force against another person, Columbus Police Chief Michael Woods told reporters when asked whether the officer should have used other means to de-escalate the confrontation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki lamented the "tragic" shooting as she described a disturbing pattern in which "police violence disproportionately impacts Black and Latino people." Another fatal police shooting of a Black man, Andrew Brown, happened Wednesday in the state of North Carolina during an investigation. The exact circumstances of the deadly incident were under investigation.

While the Chauvin trial progressed in Minneapolis, the Midwestern city was rocked by the fatal police shooting Sunday of 20-year-old African American Daunte Wright.

A memorial service was set for Thursday in Minneapolis, with civil rights leader Al Sharpton delivering a eulogy.