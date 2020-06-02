UrduPoint.com
George Floyd Death Was 'homicide' Caused By 'neck Compression': Official Autopsy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:30 AM

George Floyd death was 'homicide' caused by 'neck compression': official autopsy

Minneapolis, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :An official autopsy released Monday ruled that George Floyd, the African-American man whose death at police hands set off unrest across the United States, died in a homicide involving "neck compression".

George, 46, died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and the manner of death was "homicide," the Hennepin County medical examiner in Minneapolis said in a statement.

The statement added that "manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent."

