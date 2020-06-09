UrduPoint.com
George Floyd: 'gentle Giant' Who Became Symbol Of Fight Against Racism

Tue 09th June 2020

Houston, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American whose killing by a white police officer transformed him into a global icon of the struggle against racism and police brutality, will be laid to rest Tuesday in Houston, the city where he grew up.

Standing at six foot four inches (1.93 meters), Floyd was known to friends and family as a "gentle giant," a rapper and athlete who suffered runs-in with the law and addiction but who wanted the best for his children.

His mother, for whom he cried out when he was dying on May 25 in Minneapolis, moved to Houston shortly after he was born in 1973 in North Carolina.

He grew up in the Third Ward, a poor and predominantly African American neighborhood in central Houston.

"We didn't have a whole lot, but we always had each other," his cousin Shareeduh Tate said during a memorial gathering last week in Minneapolis.

His second grade teacher Waynel Sexton told AFP that seven-year-old George had dreamed of one day becoming a Supreme Court judge.

At Jake Yates High school, he played the role of big brother to a lot of the local boys.

"He was teaching us how to be a man because he was in the world already before us," said his younger brother Philonise at the memorial.

Floyd stood out on the football field and excelled at basketball, playing the latter sport when he went to college.

"He was a monster on the court," said Philonese. "But in life, in general, talking to people, a gentle giant."

