George Floyd's Brother Urges Maximum Term For His Killer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

George Floyd's brother urges maximum term for his killer

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The brother of George Floyd, who was murdered by ex-policeman Derek Chauvin last year, urged a US judge to hand down the maximum sentence of 40 years to his killer Friday.

During a sentencing hearing in Minneapolis, Terrence Floyd also urged Chauvin to explain the reason for murdering his brother during an arrest.

"Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother's neck?" said Floyd.

