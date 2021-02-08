UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

George Shultz, US Secretary Of State Who Helped Usher Out Cold War, Dies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:40 AM

George Shultz, US secretary of state who helped usher out Cold War, dies

Washington, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :George Shultz, Ronald Reagan's genial secretary of state who identified a diplomatic opening that helped end the Cold War but contributed to a new brand of conflict by advocating preemptive strikes, has died. He was 100.

An economics professor who saw himself more as a data-driven expert than an ideologue, Shultz had the rare distinction of serving in four different cabinet positions -- including Treasury secretary as Richard Nixon dismantled the post-World War II Bretton Woods monetary system.

President Joe Biden said "few people did as much to shape the trajectory of American diplomacy and American influence in the 20th century" as Shultz.

"I regret that, as president, I will not be able to benefit from his wisdom, as have so many of my predecessors," Biden said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Shultz as a "legend" and a "visionary." In the Reagan White House, notorious for infighting, Shultz was one of the least controversial figures, cultivating cordial ties with Congress and the press and -- most crucially -- rock-solid backing from the president himself, who kept Shultz as his top diplomat for six and a half years.

In early 1983, half a year into his tenure, Shultz returned from China to a snowed-under Washington and was invited by Nancy Reagan to a casual dinner at the White House, where he was intrigued to hear the famously anti-Communist president sound eager to meet the Soviets.

"He had never had a lengthy session with an important leader from a Communist country, and I could sense he would relish such an opportunity," Shultz wrote in his memoir, "Turmoil and Triumph."Days afterward, Shultz brought the Soviet ambassador to the White House in an unmarked car for a secret meeting with Reagan, who pressed for Moscow to allow the emigration of Pentecostal Christians who had sought refuge in the US embassy.

The Soviets quietly followed through. Reagan's unlikely role as a negotiator with the superpower he termed an "evil empire" had begun.

Related Topics

Century Moscow China Washington White House Car Died Nancy George Congress Christian From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

COVID-19 proved Spain and UAE are great friends: S ..

8 hours ago

Semi-final round of Arabian Gulf Cup named after & ..

8 hours ago

DP World rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive

8 hours ago

Dubai on track to vaccinate 100% of adult populati ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends Police College&#039;s gradu ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.