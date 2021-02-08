George Shultz, US secretary of state who helped usher out Cold War, dies

Washington, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :George Shultz, Ronald Reagan's genial secretary of state who identified a diplomatic opening that helped end the Cold War but contributed to a new brand of conflict by advocating preemptive strikes, has died. He was 100.

An economics professor who saw himself more as a data-driven expert than an ideologue, Shultz had the rare distinction of serving in four different cabinet positions -- including Treasury secretary as Richard Nixon dismantled the post-World War II Bretton Woods monetary system.

President Joe Biden said "few people did as much to shape the trajectory of American diplomacy and American influence in the 20th century" as Shultz.

"I regret that, as president, I will not be able to benefit from his wisdom, as have so many of my predecessors," Biden said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Shultz as a "legend" and a "visionary." In the Reagan White House, notorious for infighting, Shultz was one of the least controversial figures, cultivating cordial ties with Congress and the press and -- most crucially -- rock-solid backing from the president himself, who kept Shultz as his top diplomat for six and a half years.

In early 1983, half a year into his tenure, Shultz returned from China to a snowed-under Washington and was invited by Nancy Reagan to a casual dinner at the White House, where he was intrigued to hear the famously anti-Communist president sound eager to meet the Soviets.

"He had never had a lengthy session with an important leader from a Communist country, and I could sense he would relish such an opportunity," Shultz wrote in his memoir, "Turmoil and Triumph."Days afterward, Shultz brought the Soviet ambassador to the White House in an unmarked car for a secret meeting with Reagan, who pressed for Moscow to allow the emigration of Pentecostal Christians who had sought refuge in the US embassy.

The Soviets quietly followed through. Reagan's unlikely role as a negotiator with the superpower he termed an "evil empire" had begun.