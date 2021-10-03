UrduPoint.com

Georgia Adds 1,826 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:30 PM

TBILISI, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Sunday reported 1,826 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 616,589, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 795 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 587,499.

Meanwhile, 29 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 9,005.

The NCDC said 51,248 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

