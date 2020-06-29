Georgia adopts constitutional amendments ahead of elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Georgia's parliament on Monday adopted amendments to the constitution to reform electoral laws ahead of a parliamentary vote in October.

Opposition parties have organised mass rallies demanding the authorities hold parliament elections under a fully proportional voting system.

They claimed the current voting system favoured the ruling Georgian Dream party, which won 77 percent of seats in the 2016 election, despite only receiving 49 percent of the popular vote.

Parliament on Monday voted 117 to three in favour of the changes that dramatically increase the number of lawmakers who will be elected under party lists.

The electoral threshold needed for a party to secure representation in parliament will be fixed at one percent, while a party will need to garner at least 40 percent of the votes to form a government.

"After having adopted the constitutional amendments, our priority goal is to hold a democratic and transparent election," Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told journalists.

In June last year, the increasingly unpopular Georgian Dream's oligarch leader Bidzina Ivanishvili announced sweeping electoral reforms in line with the opposition's demands and in an effort to appease anti-government demonstrators.

But three month later, Ivanishvili backtracked, prompting harsh criticism from Western leaders and provoking a political crisis that saw thousands take to the streets in protest.

In March, Georgian Dream struck a deal with opposition parties during talks mediated by the United States and European Union ambassadors.

Georgian Dream -- in power since 2012 -- has seen its popularity plummet due to widespread discontent over its failure to address economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on its commitment to democracy.

Critics have accused Ivanishvili of persecuting political opponents and creating a corrupt political system where private interests dominate decision-making processes.