UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Adopts Constitutional Amendments Ahead Of Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Georgia adopts constitutional amendments ahead of elections

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Georgia's parliament on Monday adopted amendments to the constitution to reform electoral laws ahead of a parliamentary vote in October.

Opposition parties have organised mass rallies demanding the authorities hold parliament elections under a fully proportional voting system.

They claimed the current voting system favoured the ruling Georgian Dream party, which won 77 percent of seats in the 2016 election, despite only receiving 49 percent of the popular vote.

Parliament on Monday voted 117 to three in favour of the changes that dramatically increase the number of lawmakers who will be elected under party lists.

The electoral threshold needed for a party to secure representation in parliament will be fixed at one percent, while a party will need to garner at least 40 percent of the votes to form a government.

"After having adopted the constitutional amendments, our priority goal is to hold a democratic and transparent election," Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told journalists.

In June last year, the increasingly unpopular Georgian Dream's oligarch leader Bidzina Ivanishvili announced sweeping electoral reforms in line with the opposition's demands and in an effort to appease anti-government demonstrators.

But three month later, Ivanishvili backtracked, prompting harsh criticism from Western leaders and provoking a political crisis that saw thousands take to the streets in protest.

In March, Georgian Dream struck a deal with opposition parties during talks mediated by the United States and European Union ambassadors.

Georgian Dream -- in power since 2012 -- has seen its popularity plummet due to widespread discontent over its failure to address economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on its commitment to democracy.

Critics have accused Ivanishvili of persecuting political opponents and creating a corrupt political system where private interests dominate decision-making processes.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Parliament Democracy Vote European Union United States March June October 2016 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

6 minutes ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

51 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

1 hour ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

WHO says global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.