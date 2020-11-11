Georgia and North Macedonia in sight of Euro 2020 berth

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Neither Georgia nor North Macedonia have come close to qualifying for a major tournament before but both stand just one game away -- against each other -- from securing a spot at the postponed Euro 2020.

They meet in Tbilisi on Thursday in one of the qualifying play-off finals which will decide the last four spots in the 24-team tournament which was delayed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a remarkable opportunity for two of the world's smaller sporting countries, one offered to them via the new UEFA Nations League.

That competition provided a route here even for the continent's minor nations, grouped together in League D where Georgia and North Macedonia beat teams like Andorra, Gibraltar and Liechtenstein.

The main Euro qualifying tournament saw Georgia, ranked 86th in the world, take just eight points and win only twice, both times against Gibraltar, although they did hold Denmark and the Republic of Ireland in Tbilisi.

North Macedonia, who are 65th in the FIFA rankings, fared better as they came third in their group, but they have twice had to come from behind to draw with Georgia in the Nations League in the last two months.

The stakes are high in Tbilisi, with the winners advancing to the finals where they will go into Group C alongside the Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria.

It is North Macedonia who have the more notable players at their disposal, including wing-back Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United and, above all, the 37-year-old captain, Goran Pandev of Genoa.

Pandev's presence is crucial, even if reports in Italy in recent days suggested local health authorities would not allow him to leave to join his national team because of coronavirus concerns.