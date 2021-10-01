Georgia ex-president Saakashvili says back from exile, calls for protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tbilisi, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Georgia's flamboyant ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili said Friday he had returned from exile despite the threat of arrest, calling on his supporters to take to the streets against the government.

Saakashvili, a pro-Western reformer who left the Caucasus country after his second term as president ended in 2013, said in video messages that he was in the western city of Batumi and had returned to Georgia ahead of local elections on Saturday.

Authorities said there was no record of Saakashvili crossing the border and the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party insisted he was not really in the country.

The 53-year-old's return would almost certainly spark upheaval in Georgia, a small former Soviet republic in the Caucasus that has been plagued for years by political instability.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday morning, Saakashvili said he was in Batumi on the Black Sea and showed a port city at night in the background.

"I risked my life and freedom to be back," Saakashvili said in the video, without specifying when it was filmed.

"I call on everyone to go to the elections and vote for the United National Movement," he said, referring to Georgia's main opposition party which he founded.