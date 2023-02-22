(@FahadShabbir)

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The health of Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia's jailed ex-president, is deteriorating due to drastic weight loss, his doctors said on Wednesday, following international calls for his release.

The 55-year-old pro-Western reformer was arrested in 2021, days after secretly returning to the Caucasus country from exile.

He has been in hospital since last year after refusing food for 50 days to protest his detention, which rights groups say is politically motivated.

Once a jovial, larger-than-life personality, Saakashvili has become a shadow of his former self, his lawyers and doctors say, repeatedly sounding the alarm about his deteriorating health.