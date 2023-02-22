UrduPoint.com

Georgia Jailed Ex-leader Saakashvili's Condition Serious: Doctors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Georgia jailed ex-leader Saakashvili's condition serious: doctors

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The health of Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia's jailed ex-president, is deteriorating due to drastic weight loss, his doctors said on Wednesday, following international calls for his release.

The 55-year-old pro-Western reformer was arrested in 2021, days after secretly returning to the Caucasus country from exile.

He has been in hospital since last year after refusing food for 50 days to protest his detention, which rights groups say is politically motivated.

Once a jovial, larger-than-life personality, Saakashvili has become a shadow of his former self, his lawyers and doctors say, repeatedly sounding the alarm about his deteriorating health.

Related Topics

Protest Lawyers Georgia From Weight

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of FEWA

7 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as c ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as conspiracy against Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Ministe ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives South African Minister of Defence and Military Vete ..

22 minutes ago
 IGP directed to recover â€˜abductedâ€™ family from ..

IGP directed to recover â€˜abductedâ€™ family from Khetran

35 minutes ago
 ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of â€˜Kanz Al Jeelâ€™ award

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.