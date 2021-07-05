Georgia LGBTQ activists cancel Pride march after clashes

Tbilisi, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :LGBTQ activists in Georgia said Monday they were forced to cancel a planned Pride march after opponents clashed with activists and police and the prime minister spoke out against the event.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Georgia's capital Tbilisi against a Pride march that was scheduled for Monday evening.

They clashed with police and assaulted journalists at different locations, including outside parliament and the United Nations delegation to Georgia, footage by television channel Mtavari showed.

"The march will not be held today," organisers said in a statement on Facebook.

"We cannot risk human lives and take to the streets, which are full of violent attackers." The statement said that the offices of the Tbilisi Pride organisation were also "raided by homophobic attackers".

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili had spoken out against the event earlier on Monday, saying it was "unacceptable for a large segment of the Georgian society".

"Holding of the so-called Pride march is not reasonable as it creates a threat of civil confrontation," Garibashvili told a cabinet meeting.

Pride organisers denounced Garibashvili's "shameful" statement, saying it encouraged homophobic sentiments and accusing his government of failing to "protect fundamental human rights".

The Orthodox Church had called on supporters to gather Monday afternoon for a public prayer against the Pride march.

Last week, the US and EU diplomatic missions in Georgia, as well as the embassies of 16 more countries, issued a joint statement urging the Georgian government "to secure the right to peaceful assembly for all people in Georgia without exception." Social views have become increasingly liberal in Georgia in recent years and there have been several Pride events.

The country remains deeply conservative however, with the powerful Orthodox Church having clashed with previous Western-leaning governments over social issues.

im/mm/dl