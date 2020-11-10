Georgia opposition defies crackdown, stages new protests

Tbilisi, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Fresh protests took place Monday in Tbilisi as thousands of people hit the streets a day after police cracked down on demonstrations against Georgia's recent general elections.

Protests erupted in Tbilisi and the Black Sea city of Batumi following an October 31 parliamentary poll won by the ruling Georgian Dream party with a two-percent margin, but which the opposition has denounced as rigged.

Some 8,000 protesters gathered outside Georgian parliament in response to a call by opposition parties that refuse to enter the new parliament, raising fears of another political crisis in the Caucasus nation.

Elections in Georgia often lead to accusations of fraud and large demonstrations.

On Monday, police detained at least three demonstrators, protest organiser Giorgi Pataraia told AFP.

The ruling party, led by billionaire ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, flatly denies accusations of electoral fraud.

In an unprecedented show of unity before the vote, the main opposition party, exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM), agreed with smaller opposition groups to form a coalition government if elected.

Demonstrators have since vowed permanent protests until new elections are called -- a demand that Georgia Dream has rejected.

