Georgia Opposition Rejects Preliminary Election Results
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:20 AM
Tbilisi, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Georgia opposition parties rejected early results of parliamentary polls Sunday after the election commission announced the ruling party narrowly led the vote.
Georgian Dream "is massively falsifying election results" said opposition leader, exiled former president Mikhail Saakashvili, announcing a "mass mobilisation (of supporters) to defend the votes."