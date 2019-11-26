UrduPoint.com
Georgia Opposition Vows 'permanent Protests' After Police Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Georgia opposition parties on Tuesday vowed "permanent protests" in a rare show of unity against the country's ruling party after police arrested protesters and used water cannon to disperse an anti-government rally.

Opposition supporters have staged a series of rallies in the capital Tbilisi over the last two weeks after the ruling Georgia Dream party voted down legislation to hold parliamentary elections next year under a new proportional voting system.

Up to 20,000 people took to the streets on Monday, urging the government to resign and calling for fresh parliamentary polls.

Braving sub-zero temperatures, hundreds of protesters stayed outside parliament overnight, blocking all four entrances and threatening to prevent lawmakers from entering the building.

On Tuesday morning, riot police used water cannon to disperse the crowd.

The interior ministry said in a statement that 28 protesters were arrested and several injured.

Opposition leaders said the use of police force would only galvanise protest movement and vowed to hold "permanent protests" until their demands are met.

On Tuesday evening hundreds of protesters gathered again outside parliament building while the leaders of opposition parties held talks on their future strategies.

