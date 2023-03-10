UrduPoint.com

Georgia Parliament Votes Down Controversial Bill After Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Georgia parliament votes down controversial bill after protests

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Georgia's parliament voted Friday to drop controversial new legislation, which it earlier approved in an initial reading, sparking an international outcry and mass protests in the Caucasus country.

Tens of thousands took to the streets this week after lawmakers moved to introduce the "foreign agent" law.

On Friday, the bill was voted down in second reading after only one lawmaker -- out of 36 who voted -- backed the legislation that critics had compared to laws in Russia that authorities have leveraged to silence Kremlin's opponents.

Hundreds of anti-government protesters rallied outside the legislature during the vote.

Protesters clashed with police on Tuesday and Wednesday and law enforcement fired water cannon and tear gas at the demonstrators.

The Georgian Dream ruling party backtracked under pressure, announcing on Thursday that it would drop the bill.

But opposition parties said in a joint statement that the protests would continue, pointing to a lack of guarantees "that Georgia is firmly on a pro-Western course." Georgian authorities have faced mounting international criticism over a perceived backsliding on democracy, seriously damaging Tbilisi's ties with Brussels.

The ruling party has insisted it remains committed to Georgia's EU and NATO membership bid, enshrined in the constitution and supported -- according to opinion polls -- by 80 percent of the population.

Georgia applied for EU membership together with Ukraine and Moldova days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

Last June, EU leaders granted formal candidate status to Kyiv and Chisinau, but said Tbilisi must implement reforms first.

Related Topics

