Georgia Police Fire Water Cannons, Tear Gas At Protesters

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Georgia police fire water cannons, tear gas at protesters

Tbilisi, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Police in ex-Soviet Georgia on Sunday fired water cannons and tear gas on thousands of protesters demanding snap polls after the opposition accused the ruling party of rigging tightly-contested legislative elections.

Live television footage showed riot police intervening in the protest, firing tear gas and water cannons without warning, after demonstrators threatened to blockade the building of Georgia's central election commission.

On Sunday afternoon, the main thoroughfare of the capital Tbilisi turned into a sea of Georgia's red-and-white five-cross flags as some 45,000 protesters gathered outside parliament, many wearing masks.

Later in the evening, protesters marched several kilometres (miles) across the city towards the central election commission premises.

The ruling Georgian Dream party led by billionaire ex-prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili -- which won the October 31 polls with a two-percent margin -- has flatly denied the accusations of electoral fraud.

But all of Georgia's opposition parties have refused to enter the new parliament, sparking fears of another political crisis in the Caucasus nation where elections are often followed by accusations of fraud and mass demonstrations.

In an unprecedented show of unity before the vote, the country's main opposition force, exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM), agreed with smaller opposition groups to form a coalition government if elected.

"We demand the replacement of the totally discredited electoral administration and the holding of a fresh vote," one of the UNM's leaders, Salome Samadashvili, told AFP on Sunday.

"Our protests will be permanent and will encompass all of Georgia," another UNM leader, Nika Melia, told the rally.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has said the elections marked an "important milestone in Georgia's democratic development" and criticised the opposition for staging mass rallies during the coronavirus pandemic.

