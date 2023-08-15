Open Menu

Georgia Prosecutor Says She Wants To Hold Trump Trial Within Six Months

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Georgia prosecutor says she wants to hold Trump trial within six months

Atlanta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Georgia prosecutor who brought sweeping charges against former president Donald Trump and 18 other defendants said Monday that she wants to hold their trial within the next six months.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said arrest warrants had been issued for Trump and the others charged over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election and they had until August 25 to "voluntarily surrender." "We do want to move this case along and so we will be asking for a proposed order that occurs a trial date within the next six months," she told reporters.

Willis said it was her intention to try all 19 defendants named in the indictment together.

"It is now the duty of my office to prove these charges in the indictment beyond a reasonable doubt at trial," Willis said.

Asked about allegations by Trump that the indictment was "politically motivated," Willis said, "I make decisions in this office based on the facts and the law.

"The law is completely nonpartisan," she said.

