Georgia Records 1,089 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Georgia records 1,089 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :TBILISI, May 9 (Xinhua/APP) -- Georgia on Sunday reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total count to 321,919, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 1,489 more patients have recovered over the past day, taking the total number of recoveries to 300,989.

Meanwhile, 18 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 4,281.

The NCDC said 18,622 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26 .

More Stories From Miscellaneous

