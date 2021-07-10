Georgia registers 1,364 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Saturday reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 376,200, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

A total of 423 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 358,227, according to data from the NCDC.

Meanwhile, 22 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,443.

The NCDC said 33,629 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26 last year.