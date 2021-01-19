Georgia report 1,550 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia on Tuesday reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 249,465, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 494 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national count to 235,130. Meanwhile, 15 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 2,973. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.