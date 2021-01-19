UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Report 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Georgia report 1,550 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia on Tuesday reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 249,465, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 494 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national count to 235,130. Meanwhile, 15 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 2,973. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

Related Topics

Died Georgia From

Recent Stories

UAE reinforces commitment to sustainable developme ..

16 minutes ago

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

31 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

31 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

31 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

33 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.