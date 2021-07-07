UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Reports 1,392 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Georgia reports 1,392 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Georgia on Wednesday reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 372,685, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed 11 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 5,394.

Meanwhile, with 531 new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 356,780.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020.

Related Topics

Died Georgia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

8 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

29 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

38 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

38 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.