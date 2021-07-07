Georgia reports 1,392 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Georgia on Wednesday reported 1,392 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 372,685, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed 11 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 5,394.

Meanwhile, with 531 new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 356,780.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26, 2020.