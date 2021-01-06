UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Reports 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Georgia reports 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Georgia on Wednesday reported 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 233,879, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

Data from the center showed that 489 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 223,276.

Meanwhile, 20 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,666.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on Feb. 26.

Related Topics

Died Georgia From

Recent Stories

IGP Amir Zulfiqar removed from the post

6 minutes ago

Desert activities to be resumed in Sharjah with pr ..

21 minutes ago

PM asks Hazara people to bury their loved ones

23 minutes ago

UK vows 'massive' increase in virus jabs

24 minutes ago

New Zealand's rise to top began with calamity in S ..

24 minutes ago

PFA seals five food outlets

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.