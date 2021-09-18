Georgia reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

TBILISI, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Georgia reported on Saturday 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 593,763, the country's center for disease control reported.

Data from the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health showed that 1,232 more patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 558,042.

Meanwhile, 52 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 8,498.

The center said 32,071 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

As of Saturday, the country had administered a total of 1,629,582 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the center said.

Georgia aims to vaccinate 60 percent of its adult population by the end of this year.

