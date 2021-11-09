UrduPoint.com

Georgia Reports 2,191 New COVID-19 Cases

TBILISI, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Georgia on Tuesday reported 2,191 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 755,046, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 4,348 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 693,129.

Meanwhile, 74 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,509.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 2,005,229 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

The COVID-19 Green Pass will come into force in Georgia starting Dec. 1, obliging the public to present proof of vaccination, testing or recovery from COVID-19 when entering certain public places like restaurants and cinemas, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday.

