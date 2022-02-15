UrduPoint.com

Georgia Reports 4,028 New COVID-19 Cases

February 15, 2022

Georgia reports 4,028 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Georgia on Monday reported 4,028 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,458,093, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 21 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,577.

As of Monday, the country had administered a total of 2,775,482 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the NCDC.

Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili said Monday that the wave of the Omicron variant infection has reached its peak in the country, after which the number of new cases will go down in the coming days.

