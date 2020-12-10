Georgia reports 4,570 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Georgia reported 4,570 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its national total to 178,953.

Of the new cases, 2,067 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Thursday, a total of 148,332 patients have recovered while 1,657 others have died, said the center.

Georgia reported its first confirmed coronavirus case on Feb. 26.