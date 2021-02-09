Georgia reports 829 new COVID-19 cases

TBILISI, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Georgia on Tuesday reported 829 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 263,057, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 566 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 254,916.

Meanwhile, eight people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 3,306.

The NCDC said 18,331 tests have been conducted across the country in the past 24 hours.

Georgia reported its first confirmed case in February last year.