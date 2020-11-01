Georgia ruling party leads parliamentary vote: early results

Tbilisi, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Georgia's ruling party narrowly led opposition parties in parliamentary elections Sunday, according to early results from the central election commission.

With votes from more than 58 percent of precincts counted, the Georgian Dream led the opposition by 49.32 percent to 44.47 percent in a proportional ballot that will decide 120 of the 150 seats in the legislature.