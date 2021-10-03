UrduPoint.com

Georgia Ruling Party Leads Polls, Opposition Alleges Fraud

Tbilisi, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Georgia's ruling party led Sunday in municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest, with the opposition alleging electoral fraud as a protracted political crisis in the Caucasus nation deepened.

After almost all precincts were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party led with 46.6 percent of the votes in Saturday's elections, while all of the opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent, official results showed.

Critics have denounced a backsliding on democracy in Georgia, saying parliamentary elections held last October were rigged and accusing the ruling party of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and journalists.

Under an EU-brokered inter-party agreement in May, Georgian Dream had pledged to hold snap parliamentary elections if it won less than 43 percent of the municipal vote.

But it unilaterally withdrew from the pact in July, sparking harsh criticism from the West, and Saturday's result frees them from the obligation to call snap polls.

Georgian Dream said in a statement that the closely-watched elections "were held at the highest democratic standards.

" But opposition parties said Sunday widespread irregularities undermined the credibility of the elections, held in a tense atmosphere after Saakashvili, the country's foremost opposition leader and former president, was arrested on return from exile.

"The election results were falsified. We have witnessed intimidation and bribing of voters prior to the elections, multiple voting on the election day," Giorgi Baramidze, a leader of Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM), told AFP.

"The elections' credibility has already been undermined by the fact that the leader of the opposition was first forced into exile and then arrested," he said referring to Saakashvili.

"We will use all the legal means to reverse the falsification."Badri Japaridze, a leader of opposition Lelo party, said: "The elections were marred by large-scale intimidation and bribing of voters, seriously affecting the electoral results."In a number of major cities -- including capital Tbilisi -- second round runoffs will have to be held on October 30 between mayoral candidates from the Georgian Dream and the UNM, the country's main opposition force.

