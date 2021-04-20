UrduPoint.com
Georgia Ruling Party, Opposition Sign EU-led Anti-crisis Pact

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

Georgia ruling party, opposition sign EU-led anti-crisis pact

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Georgia's ruling party and the opposition signed Monday an EU-mediated agreement to end a months-long political crisis that raised concerns in the West over the Caucasus country's backsliding on democracy.

Ending the opposition's parliamentary boycott and paving the way for sweeping electoral and judicial reforms, the anti-crisis agreement -- tabled the day before by the European Council President Charles Michel -- was signed by representatives of all political parties.

Georgia's main opposition force, the United National Movement (UNM), will join the deal "after its (jailed leader Nika) Melia is released from prison as stipulated in the agreement," one of the party leaders who signed the agreement, Salome Samadashvili, told AFP.

Michel praised the deal as "a truly European way of resolving the crisis.

" "This agreement is the starting point for your work towards consolidating Georgia's democracy and taking Georgia forward on its Euro-Atlantic future," he added.

He oversaw the televised signing ceremony held in Georgia's presidential palace by video link from Brussels and was set to visit the capital Tbilisi on Tuesday.

Michel said he would discuss with Georgian political leaders joint steps aimed at strengthening the ties between the EU-aspirant nation in Europe's extreme southeast and Brussels.

The ex-Soviet country has been gripped by a political crisis since October's parliamentary elections which opposition parties denounced as rigged.

After the vote, opposition lawmakers refused to assume their seats in new parliament and staged mass protests to demand snap polls.

