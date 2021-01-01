UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Senate Candidate Quarantining After Covid Contact

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Georgia Senate candidate quarantining after Covid contact

Washington, Jan1, 2021 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A Republican candidate for the US Senate announced on Thursday that he was going into quarantine after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19, just days ahead of a pair of crucial runoff elections in Georgia.

Senator David Perdue is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff for one of two Senate seats for Georgia up for grabs on Tuesday.

Perdue's campaign said he was notified on Thursday that the senator had come into contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for coronavirus.

"Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor's recommendations... they will quarantine," it said.

The elections in Georgia on Tuesday for the southern state's two Senate seats are closely watched as they will determine which party controls the body.

The other Senate race -- between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock -- is also extremely close, according to the polls.

President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are scheduled to visit Georgia on Monday to campaign for their party's candidates.

Republicans currently hold 50 seats in the Senate, and a victory in just one of the Georgia races will give them a majority and the ability to hamstring Biden's agenda after he takes office on January 20.

If Democrats win the two Senate seats they will also have 50 seats but will have a majority because the vice president, Kamala Harris, can cast tie-breaking votes.

Georgia has been reliably Republican but Biden narrowly defeated Trump there in the November 3 election, becoming the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Related Topics

Election Senate Visit Trump Doctor Wife David Georgia January November Democrats Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 2,500-cubic-metre ..

9 hours ago

Brazil Confirms First Cases of Coronavirus Strain ..

8 hours ago

New York City Aims to Vaccinate 1Mln People Per Da ..

9 hours ago

Dr. Khakwani appointed as head NMU gynae deptt

9 hours ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suspects in Journalist Rahmat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.